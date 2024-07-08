© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Kafka and his legacy, 100 years after his death

By Lily Tyson
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:25 PM EDT
A large head of the Bohemian writer in the kinetic work of the Czech sculptor David Cerny (15 December 1967) entitled 'The Metamorphosis'. Installed in 2014, it is 11 meters high and made up of 42 steel sections: the independent rotation of each panel around the central axis breaks down and reassembles the figure in infinite variables. In the background, the Skoda Palace (1929), a late Art Deco building by the architect Pavel Janak (1881 - 1956). Photo by Elena Piccini, Czech Republic, Prague 2018.
Fototeca Gilardi
/
Hulton Archive / Fototeca Storica Nazionale. / Getty Images
Franz Kafka died 100 years ago last month, but his work is still very much alive today in literature classes and, surprisingly, on social media. This hour, we look at Kafka’s life and legacy, discuss the “Kafkaesque,” and investigate why the author resonates so much today. Plus, we revisit his most famous work, “The Metamorphosis,” and talk with a zoologist about the idea of turning into an insect.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

