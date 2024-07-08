Kafka and his legacy, 100 years after his death

Franz Kafka died 100 years ago last month, but his work is still very much alive today in literature classes and, surprisingly, on social media. This hour, we look at Kafka’s life and legacy, discuss the “Kafkaesque,” and investigate why the author resonates so much today. Plus, we revisit his most famous work, “The Metamorphosis,” and talk with a zoologist about the idea of turning into an insect.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.