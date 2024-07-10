© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The latest from the Supreme Court: Presidential immunity, gratuities and the Chevron doctrine

By Carolyn McCusker
Published July 10, 2024 at 12:15 PM EDT
FILE: Demonstrators gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as opinions were issued on June 28, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
Michael A. McCoy
/
Getty Images
FILE: Demonstrators gather outside of the U.S. Supreme Court as opinions were issued on June 28, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

Legal gratuities for government officials, an overturning of the Chevron doctrine, and (perhaps most importantly) presidential immunity from prosecution for official acts — the Supreme Court just issued a batch of rulings that you may have noticed in the headlines, and we’re here to debrief them! Plus: a discussion on the state and future of the court.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

