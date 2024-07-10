The latest from the Supreme Court: Presidential immunity, gratuities and the Chevron doctrine

Legal gratuities for government officials, an overturning of the Chevron doctrine, and (perhaps most importantly) presidential immunity from prosecution for official acts — the Supreme Court just issued a batch of rulings that you may have noticed in the headlines, and we’re here to debrief them! Plus: a discussion on the state and future of the court.

GUESTS:



Akhil Reed Amar: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. He hosts the podcast "Amarica's Constitution" and wrote the book "The Words That Made Us: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840"

Cristina Rodríguez: Professor of Law at Yale Law School.

Ian MacDougall: Writer and lawyer by training who's clerked for federal judges in Brooklyn and Washington D.C.

