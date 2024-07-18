How should we treat the dead?

This hour, we look at our cultural fascination with dead bodies. What do we owe the dead? What can the dead teach us? What does a body represent to you?

We talk to a death investigator who observes what the dead can teach us about living, a poet / mortician, who laments our growing estrangement from our dead, and a reporter who has investigated the large - and legal - market for body parts.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.