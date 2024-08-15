© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

2024 takes a look back at 1968: Movies, music, media, and the DNC

By Lily Tyson
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:43 PM EDT
New York delegates holding 'stop the war' banners in protest at the USA's continued involvement in the Vietnam War, on the third day of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, held at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois, 28th August 1968. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Archive Photos/Getty Images
/
Archive Photos
New York delegates holding 'stop the war' banners in protest at the USA's continued involvement in the Vietnam War, on the third day of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, held at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago, Illinois, 28th August 1968. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Going into the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, many are comparing this year to 1968. After all, there are a number of similarities: both were Olympic years that featured student protest movements, an incumbent president deciding not to run for re-election, a Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and even a new Planet of the Apes movie. But there were important differences as well. This hour, we look back on 1968, and the events of that DNC, as well as the media’s coverage of it. Plus, a look at the music and movies of that year.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
