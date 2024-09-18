© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A conversation with Don Winslow about love, money, murder, and why free food tastes better

By Lily Tyson
Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Don Winslow wearing headphones and talking into a microphone during a taping of Connecticut Public’s talk show and podcast “The Colin McEnroe Show."
Julianne Varacchi
/
Connecticut Public
Don Winslow during a conversation with Colin McEnroe on Wednesday April 3, 2024 in Hartford.

Bestselling author Don Winslow joins us to discuss his new novel, City in Ruins, which he says is the last of his career.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 3, 2024.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
