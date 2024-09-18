A conversation with Don Winslow about love, money, murder, and why free food tastes better

Bestselling author Don Winslow joins us to discuss his new novel, City in Ruins, which he says is the last of his career.

GUEST:



Don Winslow: Bestselling author whose new book is City in Ruins

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 3, 2024.