© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Does democracy have a design problem?

By Lily Tyson
Published October 31, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
A copy of the Palm Beach County, FL, presidential ballot, 08 November 2000, shows the staggering of the candidates on the ballot that lead to some confusion for Palm Beach County voters during polling for the presidential election 07 November.
Bruce Weaver
/
AFP via Getty Images
A copy of the Palm Beach County, FL, presidential ballot, 08 November 2000, shows the staggering of the candidates on the ballot that lead to some confusion for Palm Beach County voters during polling for the presidential election 07 November. The voting machine would punch a hole by the arrows signifying the voters choice, but some voters apparently punched next to Reform Party nominate Pat Buchanan instead of Al Gore.

This hour we talk with experts in ballot design about how to put together a ballot that's accessible to everyone, and all of the things to keep in mind, from font size to the length of candidate's names. Plus, a look at the evolution of ballots throughout history.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe, Frankie Devevo, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson