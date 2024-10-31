Does democracy have a design problem?

This hour we talk with experts in ballot design about how to put together a ballot that's accessible to everyone, and all of the things to keep in mind, from font size to the length of candidate's names. Plus, a look at the evolution of ballots throughout history.

GUESTS:



Whitney Quesenbery: Executive Director of the Center for Civic Design

Executive Director of the Alicia Cheng: Head of Design at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and author of This is What Democracy Looked Like: A Visual History of the Printed Ballot

Colin McEnroe, Frankie Devevo, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.