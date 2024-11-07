Roommates wanted: How the people you live with impact your life

Roommates: can't live with them, can't (afford to) live without them. They're the people who use your dishes and don't wash them. They're the people who apparently have a huge influence on your career choice and drinking habits. This hour, we're getting to know them better!

GUESTS:



Ken Jennings: Colin's college roommate

Kelli María Korducki: Journalist who writes about work and the family

Bruce Sacerdote: Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College

Francesca Fontánez: Social Media Editor at CT Public and a former college RA

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 23, 2024.