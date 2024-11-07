© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Roommates wanted: How the people you live with impact your life

By Carolyn McCusker
Published November 7, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST
Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in "The Odd Couple," 1968.
John Springer Collection
/
Getty
Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau in "The Odd Couple," 1968.

Roommates: can't live with them, can't (afford to) live without them. They're the people who use your dishes and don't wash them. They're the people who apparently have a huge influence on your career choice and drinking habits. This hour, we're getting to know them better!

GUESTS: 

  • Ken Jennings: Colin’s college roommate
  • Kelli María Korducki: Journalist who writes about work and the family
  • Bruce Sacerdote: Professor of Economics at Dartmouth College
  • Francesca Fontánez: Social Media Editor at CT Public and a former college RA

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on May 23, 2024.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
