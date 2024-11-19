Why some women ‘boycott’ men, from Ancient Greece to the 4B Movement

Some women in the United States are adopting the 4B Movement from South Korea: no marriage, no childbirth, no dating, and no sex. This hour we take stock of that movement globally, and the history of other similar movements, including one depicted in an ancient Greek play, Lysistrata.

GUESTS:



Min Joo Lee: Assistant Professor of Asian Studies at Occidental College

Assistant Professor of Asian Studies at Occidental College Cécile Simmons: Researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue focusing on gender, extremism and digital culture. Her forthcoming book is Ctrl Hate Delete: The New Anti-Feminist Backlash and How We Fight It

Researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue focusing on gender, extremism and digital culture. Her forthcoming book is Tania Shew: Research fellow at the University of Oxford, who has a book under contract tentatively titled Sex Strikes and Suffragettes

Research fellow at the University of Oxford, who has a book under contract tentatively titled Elizabeth Bobrick: Visiting Scholar in Wesleyan’s Department of Classical studies

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.