The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at ‘brain rot,' from TikTok to Thoreau

By Lily Tyson
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:14 PM EST
A graphic illustration of a pink and purple brain with a part of it shattering into pixels set against a blue backdrop that looks like neural networks.
Michael Hewes
/
Getty Images

Oxford University Press has named “brain rot” the word of the year for 2024. The term beat out five other finalists: “demure,” “dynamic pricing,” “lore,” “romantasy,” and “slop.” This hour, a look at brain rot, from Thoreau’s Walden through to social media.

GUESTS: 

  • Casper Grathwohl: President of Oxford Languages at Oxford University Press
  • Katie Notopoulos: Senior correspondent at Business Insider who writes about technology, business, and culture
  • Laura Dassow Walls: Professor Emeritus of English at the University of Notre Dame and the author of Henry David Thoreau: A Life, among other books

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
