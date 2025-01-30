© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Occam’s razor makes the case for simplicity in a complex world

By Lily Tyson
Published January 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Occam’s razor states that “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”

This hour is all about Occam’s razor: where the principle came from, how it impacts science, its role in medicine, and how it shapes our daily lives.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2021.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
