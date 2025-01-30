Occam’s razor makes the case for simplicity in a complex world

Occam’s razor states that “entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”

This hour is all about Occam’s razor: where the principle came from, how it impacts science, its role in medicine, and how it shapes our daily lives.

GUESTS:



Kurt Andersen: Co-founder of Spy magazine, the host and co-creator of Studio 360 , and the author of Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire — A 500-Year History

Johnjoe McFadden: Author of Life Is Simple: How Occam's Razor Set Science Free and Shapes the Universe

Author of Lisa Sanders: Clinician educator in the Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency Program at the Yale School of Medicine and the author of the Diagnosis column for The New York Times Magazine

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired November 17, 2021.