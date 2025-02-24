Beyond woods and roads: The life and poetry of Robert Frost

You have probably encountered poet Robert Frost through his famous poems “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” or "The Road Not Taken." But how much do you know about the man behind the poetry, and the rest of his poems? This hour, we learn about the life and poetry of Robert Frost, and discover how he's helped to inspire other poets.

You can hear Adam Plunkett talk about his new book on Monday, February 24 at 7 p.m. at The University of Saint Joseph .

GUESTS:



Adam Plunkett: Literary critic and author of Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry

Literary critic and author of Sydney Lea: Former Poet Laureate of Vermont, and a recipient of Vermont’s highest artistic distinction, The Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts. He is the author of sixteen poetry collections, seven collections of personal essays, and two novels

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe, Kathy Wang, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.