How WWE got a chokehold on U.S. politics

In January, World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Monday night show, Raw, moved to Netflix. The move comes around the time that a known WWE fan and Hall of Famer, President Donald Trump, entered the White House.

Josephine Riesman, author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America, argues that understanding WWE can help us understand Trump and his politics. This hour, we learn about WWE and its impact on Trump, and discuss the experience and appeal of watching wrestling.

GUESTS:



Josephine Riesman: Author of Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America

Author of Tim Kail: Creator of “ The Work of Wrestling ” website and podcast. He is also the host and producer of “The Sarah Lawrence College Podcast”

Colin McEnroe, Meg Dalton, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.