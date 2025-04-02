We’re still bananas for The Monkees
This hour, a look at why, more than half a century after they first came walking down the street, we’re still bananas for The Monkees.
GUESTS:
- Mark Rozzo: Contributing editor at Vanity Fair, where he published “The Most Influential Pop-Rock Band Ever? The Monkees!”
- Andrew Sandoval: Manager of The Monkees from 2011 to 2021 and host of the podcast Come to the Sunshine
- Rosanne Welch: Author of Why The Monkees Matter: Teenagers, Television and American Pop Culture
- Brian Williams: Former anchor of the NBC Nightly News
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired February 9, 2022.