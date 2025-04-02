© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

We’re still bananas for The Monkees

By Jennifer LaRue
Published April 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees in August 1967.
Michael Och/Getty Images
/
Michael Ochs Archives
Davy Jones, Mickey Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show ‘The Monkees’ in August, 1967, in Los Angeles.

This hour, a look at why, more than half a century after they first came walking down the street, we’re still bananas for The Monkees.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired February 9, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
