The Colin McEnroe Show

Where have all the public toilets gone?

By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
This photograph shows a view of a public bathroom booth in Paris, on January 6, 2025.
Martin Lelievre
/
AFP / Getty Images
This photograph shows a view of a public bathroom booth in Paris, on January 6, 2025.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote a column proclaiming that "America Is Not Made for People Who Pee." It hit a nerve. People responded with stories that all seemed to agree with him.

So, why don't we complain about locked doors, long lines (for women), or the lack of a public toilet where one should be? Lezlie Lowe might say that we don't like to talk about bodily functions that are perceived as kind of, well, gross.

This hour, we talk about public toilets, including one that people like.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired on April 15, 2021.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today by visiting ctpublic.org/donate.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
