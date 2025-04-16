Where have all the public toilets gone?

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof wrote a column proclaiming that "America Is Not Made for People Who Pee." It hit a nerve. People responded with stories that all seemed to agree with him.

So, why don't we complain about locked doors, long lines (for women), or the lack of a public toilet where one should be? Lezlie Lowe might say that we don't like to talk about bodily functions that are perceived as kind of, well, gross.

This hour, we talk about public toilets, including one that people like.

GUESTS:



Lezlie Lowe: Teaches journalism at the University of King's College and is the author of No Place To Go: How Public Toilets Fail Our Private Needs

Teaches journalism at the University of King's College and is the author of Evan Madden: Sales manager for The Portland Loo

originally aired on April 15, 2021.

