The Colin McEnroe Show

Nothing to see here: Erasure in history, art and more

By Lily Tyson
Published April 23, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
Pencil eraser with eraser dust on notebook.
Littlewitz
/
iStockphoto via Getty Images

This hour, we look at the political erasure of history, and its impacts. Plus, we talk about why artists destroy their own work or the works of others. And, the history and evolution of erasers.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
