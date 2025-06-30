© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Socrates' lessons on life, death, and conversation with Agnes Callard

By Lily Tyson
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Statues of Socrates outside Academy of Athens
Angelo Cavalli
/
Stone RF / Getty Images

This hour, philosopher Agnes Callard joins us to talk about her latest book, Open Socrates: The Case for a Philosophical Life.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired on January 22, 2025.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
