Why are Connecticut's roads so dangerous?

Last year was the deadliest year on Connecticut’s roadways in recent memory. More than 230 people died in motor vehicle crashes, and another 75 people who were walking or biking died in crashes. That’s according to the state Department of Transportation.

In response, lawmakers are considering several bills this session with the goal of making our roads safer. This hour, we look at legislative efforts to make roads safer.

Plus, a look at maternity care deserts in the state — and how the Lamont administration is planning to address the issue.

GUESTS:



Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB

Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB Ken Dixon: Government and Politics Reporter, Hearst CT Media

Government and Politics Reporter, Hearst CT Media Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Connecticut

Professor Emeritus of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Connecticut Alecia McGregor: Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Politics, Harvard Chan School of Public Health

