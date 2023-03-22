© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-wheelhouse-logo.png
The Wheelhouse

Why are Connecticut's roads so dangerous?

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published March 22, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Connecticut_highway_accident.jpg
Ragesoss
/
Creative Commons

Last year was the deadliest year on Connecticut’s roadways in recent memory. More than 230 people died in motor vehicle crashes, and another 75 people who were walking or biking died in crashes. That’s according to the state Department of Transportation.

In response, lawmakers are considering several bills this session with the goal of making our roads safer. This hour, we look at legislative efforts to make roads safer.

Plus, a look at maternity care deserts in the state — and how the Lamont administration is planning to address the issue.

GUESTS:

  • Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB
  • Ken Dixon: Government and Politics Reporter, Hearst CT Media
  • Norman Garrick: Professor Emeritus of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Connecticut
  • Alecia McGregor: Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Politics, Harvard Chan School of Public Health

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse transportation
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Related Content