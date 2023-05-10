© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

What will early voting look like in Connecticut?

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published May 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Last election day, residents voted overwhelmingly to bring early voting to Connecticut. But it won’t be implemented in time for next election day, according to the state’s top election official, Stephanie Thomas. This hour, we look at how early voting will work in the state.

Plus, we look at efforts from Connecticut’s senators to regulate social media at the federal level, and we break down the professional diversity of the state’s judicial bench.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
