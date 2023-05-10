What will early voting look like in Connecticut?

Last election day, residents voted overwhelmingly to bring early voting to Connecticut. But it won’t be implemented in time for next election day, according to the state’s top election official, Stephanie Thomas. This hour, we look at how early voting will work in the state.

Plus, we look at efforts from Connecticut’s senators to regulate social media at the federal level, and we break down the professional diversity of the state’s judicial bench.

GUESTS:



Christine Stuart : Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie

: Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public Michael Marciano: Bureau Chief, Connecticut Law Tribune

