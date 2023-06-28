© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The New Haven Black Panther trials still resonate today

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published June 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT
May 1970, Supporters march with flags during protest in favor of Black Panther defendants on trial for murder, New Haven, Connecticut.
Barton Silverman / New York Times Co. / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
May 1970, Supporters march with flags during protest in favor of Black Panther defendants on trial for murder, New Haven, Connecticut.

In May 1969, Black Panther Alex Rackley was murdered by fellow revolutionaries in Connecticut.

Rackley’s murder eventually led to what some call “one of the most significant political trials of the century.” In 1970, the New Haven Black Panther trials became the focus of national attention — and what happened then reverberates loudly into the present.

This hour, we’ll unpack everything from how the federal government targeted Black Panther Party leaders to the legacy of the trials in the Elm City.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
