The New Haven Black Panther trials still resonate today

In May 1969, Black Panther Alex Rackley was murdered by fellow revolutionaries in Connecticut.

Rackley’s murder eventually led to what some call “one of the most significant political trials of the century.” In 1970, the New Haven Black Panther trials became the focus of national attention — and what happened then reverberates loudly into the present.

This hour, we’ll unpack everything from how the federal government targeted Black Panther Party leaders to the legacy of the trials in the Elm City.

