Blazing the trail: The push to legalize cannabis in Connecticut and across the U.S.

It’s official — adults in Connecticut can now grow cannabis at home. If you’re 21 or older, you can legally grow up to 12 plants per household, as long as you’re growing them indoors and away from public view.

For years, cannabis has been a budding industry in Connecticut and across the U.S. The push to legalize — and expand the cannabis market — has swept the country. About half of all Americans live in a state where it’s legal to possess and purchase cannabis if you’re 21 years old.

This hour, we’ll get in the weeds on Connecticut’s cannabis laws — and why there's been so much inaction at the federal level.

Plus, a recap of some recent Supreme Court decisions.

GUESTS:



Jay Wexler: Law professor at Boston University and author of the book Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just and Joyous Marijuana Policy

Jordan Fenster: Reporter at Hearst Connecticut Media Group and CT Insider

Tahira Rehmatullah: Co-founder of the CBD company, Commons, and investment firm, Highlands Venture Partners, and co-author of Waiting to Inhale: Cannabis Legalization and the Fight for Racial Justice

Ian Millhiser: Senior Correspondent, Vox

