© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Blazing the trail: The push to legalize cannabis in Connecticut and across the U.S.

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Alexy Patterson has a smoke on the lawn of the Connecticut Capital Building on the first 4/20 since recreational cannabis was legalized in the state.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Alexy Patterson has a smoke on the lawn of the Connecticut Capital Building on the first 4/20 since recreational cannabis was legalized in the state.

It’s official adults in Connecticut can now grow cannabis at home. If you’re 21 or older, you can legally grow up to 12 plants per household, as long as you’re growing them indoors and away from public view.

For years, cannabis has been a budding industry in Connecticut and across the U.S. The push to legalize — and expand the cannabis market — has swept the country. About half of all Americans live in a state where it’s legal to possess and purchase cannabis if you’re 21 years old.

This hour, we’ll get in the weeds on Connecticut’s cannabis laws — and why there's been so much inaction at the federal level.

Plus, a recap of some recent Supreme Court decisions.

GUESTS:

  • Jay Wexler: Law professor at Boston University and author of the book Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just and Joyous Marijuana Policy
  • Jordan Fenster: Reporter at Hearst Connecticut Media Group and CT Insider
  • Tahira Rehmatullah: Co-founder of the CBD company, Commons, and investment firm, Highlands Venture Partners, and co-author of Waiting to Inhale: Cannabis Legalization and the Fight for Racial Justice
  • Ian Millhiser: Senior Correspondent, Vox

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
See stories by Meg Dalton