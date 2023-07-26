U.S. Coast Guard covers up sexual assault. Plus, the new kindergarten age cutoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard is coming under fire for its years-long cover-up of sexual assault. Now, federal lawmakers — including members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation — are demanding accountability. This hour, we’ll give you the latest on that.

Plus, service on one of the largest commuter railroads in America could shut down in the coming months. What a workers strike might mean for the Metro-North railroad — and your commute.

Finally, we break down the debate over Connecticut’s new kindergarten age cutoff.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and Connecticut Public

Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and Connecticut Public John Moritz: State Reporter, CT Insider

State Reporter, CT Insider Alex Putterman: Reporter, CT Insider

Reporter, CT Insider Lisa Fiore: Professor and Chair of the Education Department, Lesley University

