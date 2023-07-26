© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

U.S. Coast Guard covers up sexual assault. Plus, the new kindergarten age cutoff.

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published July 26, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT
Admiral Linda Fagan, the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, testified in Congress on July 13, 2023 about an six year investigation into sexual assault at the U.S. Coast Guard academy, which was never shared with federal lawmakers
C-SPAN
/
Admiral Linda Fagan, the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, testified in Congress on July 13, 2023 about an six year investigation into sexual assault at the U.S. Coast Guard academy, which was never shared with federal lawmakers

The U.S. Coast Guard is coming under fire for its years-long cover-up of sexual assault. Now, federal lawmakers — including members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation — are demanding accountability. This hour, we’ll give you the latest on that.

Plus, service on one of the largest commuter railroads in America could shut down in the coming months. What a workers strike might mean for the Metro-North railroad — and your commute.

Finally, we break down the debate over Connecticut’s new kindergarten age cutoff.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
