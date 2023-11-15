© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Will Congress ever fund the federal government?

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST
FILE: United States Capitol in Washington DC.
ANDREY DENISYUK
/
Getty Images
FILE: United States Capitol in Washington DC.

Back in September, federal lawmakers came up with a temporary solution to avoid a government shutdown. But the continuing resolution they agreed upon expires in two days.

Is Congress close to a spending agreement? This hour, we get the latest on that.

Plus, Connecticut has set a goal to curb vehicle emissions to zero by 2035. But not everybody's happy about it. We'll talk about that, and also hear about the school board shakeup in Killingly.

GUESTS:

  • Ginny Monk:Children's issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Mark Pazniokas: Capitol bureau chief, Connecticut Mirror
  • Lisa Hagen: Federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Stay Connected
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton