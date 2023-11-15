Will Congress ever fund the federal government?

Back in September, federal lawmakers came up with a temporary solution to avoid a government shutdown. But the continuing resolution they agreed upon expires in two days.

Is Congress close to a spending agreement? This hour, we get the latest on that.

Plus, Connecticut has set a goal to curb vehicle emissions to zero by 2035. But not everybody's happy about it. We'll talk about that, and also hear about the school board shakeup in Killingly.

GUESTS:

Ginny Monk:Children's issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Mark Pazniokas: Capitol bureau chief, Connecticut Mirror

Lisa Hagen: Federal policy reporter, Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror

