War of the words: The role of political rhetoric during wartime

During times of war, language can be a powerful tool. Political leaders can wield it to change hearts and minds, but also to justify the use of violence.

Right now, political rhetoric is everywhere as the war between Israel and Palestine continues to unfold. So how does what we hear from politicians inform how we think about conflict?

Today, we’ll examine the role of rhetoric in our politics — and how it can contribute to violence at home and abroad.

GUESTS:



The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

