The Wheelhouse

War of the words: The role of political rhetoric during wartime

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine urging Americans to back military aid at what he calls a perilous moment for democracy around the globe from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2023. (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN ERNST / POOL
/
AFP via Getty Images
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine urging Americans to back military aid at what he calls a perilous moment for democracy around the globe from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 19, 2023.

During times of war, language can be a powerful tool. Political leaders can wield it to change hearts and minds, but also to justify the use of violence.

Right now, political rhetoric is everywhere as the war between Israel and Palestine continues to unfold. So how does what we hear from politicians inform how we think about conflict?

Today, we’ll examine the role of rhetoric in our politics — and how it can contribute to violence at home and abroad.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton