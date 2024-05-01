The role of student activism amid a polarizing war

Student-led protests of the Israel-Hamas War are growing as the fighting continues. Students camp out and call on their educational institutions to divest from companies they say support the killing of civilians – while the world reacts.

This hour, we look at how the protests in support of civilians in Gaza – and the war in general – are being talked about and how that rhetoric affects the safety of Palestinian and Jewish people.

GUESTS:



Sharon Otterman: Reporter covering education, health, other issues in New York City, New York Times

Eddy Martinez: Breaking News Reporter, CT Public

Jason Stanley: Professor of Philosophy, Yale University

Gregg Gonsalves: Associate Professor at Yale School of Public Health and Associate Professor at Yale Law School

