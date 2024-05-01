© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The role of student activism amid a polarizing war

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Protestor at the University of Connecticut link arms in a circle during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as more than 150 people attended the event April 25, 2024.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Protestor at the University of Connecticut link arms in a circle during a rally on campus calling for the university to divest from companies they say are playing a role in the Israel-Hamas war. One person was arrested as more than 150 people attended the event April 25, 2024.

Student-led protests of the Israel-Hamas War are growing as the fighting continues. Students camp out and call on their educational institutions to divest from companies they say support the killing of civilians – while the world reacts.

This hour, we look at how the protests in support of civilians in Gaza – and the war in general – are being talked about and how that rhetoric affects the safety of Palestinian and Jewish people.

GUESTS:

  • Sharon Otterman: Reporter covering education, health, other issues in New York City, New York Times
  • Eddy Martinez: Breaking News Reporter, CT Public
  • Jason Stanley: Professor of Philosophy, Yale University
  • Gregg Gonsalves: Associate Professor at Yale School of Public Health and Associate Professor at Yale Law School

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


