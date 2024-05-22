© 2024 Connecticut Public

Politics
The Wheelhouse

How will Connecticut care for its aging population?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Annmarie Allen holds hands with Janet Altman at Masonicare at Ashlar Village on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. Allen is a first-year grad student at Quinnipiac University residing at the assisted living facility as part of her Occupational Therapy degree.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut’s Department of Health is trudging through a steep backlog of complaints concerning elder care.

It comes as the volume of grievances filed by nursing home residents and their loved ones have increased in recent years and at a crucial time for health policy – Connecticut’s elderly population is growing, faster than most other states.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll talk with two CT Mirror reporters who’ve tracked issues with elder care in Connecticut for more than a year.

And later, when will Waterbury Hospital be sold to a new ownership group? Did the state address the sale in the most recent legislative session? We’ll check in with a Connecticut Public health reporter to learn more about hospital reform efforts in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


