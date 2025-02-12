© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

How are lawmakers responding to the governor's call for creativity on CT energy consumption?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 12, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Wind turbine propellor hubs lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where wind turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Wind turbine propellor hubs are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where wind turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said during a press conference at the Connecticut State Pier in New London, August 07, 2024, that once it’s completed, the 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind will be a significant source of clean energy.

Connecticut residents pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country. The governor of Connecticut wants local lawmakers to do something about it.

He’s said “cosmetic changes”, like shifting payments from energy customers to taxpayers, won’t solve the problem of using more electricity than the state can muster.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’ll check in with reporters on what lawmakers are doing this year to make energy consumers whole.

Plus, how are local lawmakers preparing for a future that may come with less federal dollars to support local education? We’ll analyze another funding priority of Gov. Ned Lamont in this year’s legislative session: finding more dollars in support of students with disabilities.

GUESTS:

  • John Moritz, Energy and environment reporter, CT Mirror
  • Ebong Udoma, Senior political reporter, WSHU
  • Erik Katovich, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics, University of Connecticut
  • Jessika Harkay, Education reporter, CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne