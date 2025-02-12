How are lawmakers responding to the governor's call for creativity on CT energy consumption?

Connecticut residents pay some of the highest electricity rates in the country. The governor of Connecticut wants local lawmakers to do something about it.

He’s said “cosmetic changes”, like shifting payments from energy customers to taxpayers, won’t solve the problem of using more electricity than the state can muster.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we’ll check in with reporters on what lawmakers are doing this year to make energy consumers whole.

Plus, how are local lawmakers preparing for a future that may come with less federal dollars to support local education? We’ll analyze another funding priority of Gov. Ned Lamont in this year’s legislative session: finding more dollars in support of students with disabilities.

GUESTS:



John Moritz , Energy and environment reporter, CT Mirror

, Energy and environment reporter, Ebong Udoma , Senior political reporter, WSHU

, Senior political reporter, Erik Katovich , Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics, University of Connecticut

Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics, Jessika Harkay , Education reporter, CT Mirror

