CT Lawmakers exceed the budget cap, shoring up Medicaid

Connecticut lawmakers broke with nearly two decades of precedent and exceeded the state’s budget cap, pouring an extra $284 million into Medicaid.

But with Medicaid relying on two primary funding sources–and U.S. lawmakers poised to pass President Donald Trump’s “ Big Beautiful Bill ”--the future of low-income healthcare programs is uncertain.

Today on The Wheelhouse, America’s brittle social safety net hangs in the balance.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagan , Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

Joan Alker , Research Professor, Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy

John Henry Smith , Host, All Things Considered, CT Public

