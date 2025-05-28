CT Lawmakers exceed the budget cap, shoring up Medicaid
Connecticut lawmakers broke with nearly two decades of precedent and exceeded the state’s budget cap, pouring an extra $284 million into Medicaid.
But with Medicaid relying on two primary funding sources–and U.S. lawmakers poised to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”--the future of low-income healthcare programs is uncertain.
Today on The Wheelhouse, America’s brittle social safety net hangs in the balance.
GUESTS:
- Lisa Hagan, Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public
- Joan Alker, Research Professor, Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy
- John Henry Smith, Host, All Things Considered, CT Public
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.