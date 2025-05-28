© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT Lawmakers exceed the budget cap, shoring up Medicaid

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 28, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Rozanne Hauser of Bloomfield cheers with the crowd in support of Medicare during Hartford’s “Hands Off” protest against the Trump administration on April 5, 2025.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Rozanne Hauser of Bloomfield cheers with the crowd in support of Medicare during Hartford’s “Hands Off” protest against the Trump administration on April 5, 2025. “It’s appalling,” she said. “I’m 85, I’ve seen a lot. I’m so concerned about people on medicaid, LGBT people.”

Connecticut lawmakers broke with nearly two decades of precedent and exceeded the state’s budget cap, pouring an extra $284 million into Medicaid.

But with Medicaid relying on two primary funding sources–and U.S. lawmakers poised to pass President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”--the future of low-income healthcare programs is uncertain.

Today on The Wheelhouse, America’s brittle social safety net hangs in the balance.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Hagan, Federal Policy Reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public
  • Joan Alker, Research Professor, Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy
  • John Henry Smith, Host, All Things Considered, CT Public

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
