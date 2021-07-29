We Need Batteries To Fight Climate Change. Can We Scale Up Production Sustainably?

“The future of the auto industry is electric.” That’s according to President Biden, who’s made the transition to electric vehicles a major part of his infrastructure package.

Electrifying everything, from our cars to our home heating systems, is key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and fighting climate change.

But to do that, we need batteries.

This hour, we take a look at the science behind how lithium ion batteries work, and the role experts say they will play in the future of our energy system.

We also examine what these batteries mean for our environment.

GUESTS:



Ivan Penn - Energy correspondent for the New York Times

André Taylor - Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

