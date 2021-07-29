© 2021 Connecticut Public

We Need Batteries To Fight Climate Change. Can We Scale Up Production Sustainably?

Published July 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
“The future of the auto industry is electric.” That’s according to President Biden, who’s made the transition to electric vehicles a major part of his infrastructure package.

Electrifying everything, from our cars to our home heating systems, is key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and fighting climate change.

But to do that, we need batteries.

This hour, we take a look at the science behind how lithium ion batteries work, and the role experts say they will play in the future of our energy system.

We also examine what these batteries mean for our environment.

GUESTS:

  • Ivan Penn - Energy correspondent for the New York Times
  • André Taylor - Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public Radio. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
