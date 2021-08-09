© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Marijuana Monday

Published August 9, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT
marijuana.jpg

Connecticut is the 19th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana. Today, we talk about medical and recreational marijuana use.

Marijuana can be helpful in aiding a lot of ailments, but it’s not a cure all.

We hear from medical marijuana researcher Dr. Rebecca Craft and learn what can and cannot be treated using medical marijuana.

We ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask in this Pot Power Hour, like why does marijuana give you the munchies? We want to hear your questions too!

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Comer - Department of Consumer Protection, chairperson of Social Equity Council
  • Luis Vega - CEO of Wepa Farms
  • Dr Rebecca Craft - Professor at Washington State University specializing in psychopharmacology
