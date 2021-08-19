Therapist In Your Pocket? The Surge In Mental Health Apps

Digital downloads for mental health needs surged nearly 200 percent during the pandemic. Now, it seems this trend is here to stay. The market for mental health apps is projected to reach 3.3 billion dollars in the next six years. This hour, experts discuss how digital products are changing the way people care for their mental wellbeing, and the scientific rigor required from app developers to ensure successful outcomes.

Coming up, we talk to industry experts on the future of apps in mental healthcare. Anecdotes versus evidence: What works, and what doesn't?

GUESTS:

Briana Benn-Mirandi - therapist at Art and Soul Art Therapy in Madison, CT.

- therapist at Art and Soul Art Therapy in Madison, CT. Dr. Paul Weigle - psychiatrist and Associate Medical Director of Ambulatory Programs at Natchaug Hospital, part of HartfordHealthCare’s Behavioral Health Services.

- psychiatrist and Associate Medical Director of Ambulatory Programs at Natchaug Hospital, part of HartfordHealthCare’s Behavioral Health Services. Dr. Doug Nemecek - Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health, Cigna.

- Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health, Cigna. Karen Brown - Health Reporter at New England Public Radio.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired on July 8, 2021.