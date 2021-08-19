© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Therapist In Your Pocket? The Surge In Mental Health Apps

Published August 19, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
IMG_7986.jpg
Courtesy: Art and Soul Art Therapy
/

Digital downloads for mental health needs surged nearly 200 percent during the pandemic. Now, it seems this trend is here to stay. The market for mental health apps is projected to reach 3.3 billion dollars in the next six years. This hour, experts discuss how digital products are changing the way people care for their mental wellbeing, and the scientific rigor required from app developers to ensure successful outcomes.

Coming up, we talk to industry experts on the future of apps in mental healthcare. Anecdotes versus evidence: What works, and what doesn't?

GUESTS:

  • Briana Benn-Mirandi - therapist at Art and Soul Art Therapy in Madison, CT.
  • Dr. Paul Weigle - psychiatrist and Associate Medical Director of Ambulatory Programs at Natchaug Hospital, part of HartfordHealthCare’s Behavioral Health Services.
  • Dr. Doug Nemecek - Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health, Cigna.
  • Karen Brown - Health Reporter at New England Public Radio.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show that originally aired on July 8, 2021.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata reports for the WNPR News business desk. Her features range from small business, entrepreneurship, innovation and microfinance to local impact of quantitative easing and changing trendsin global markets. She’s reported from abroad for WNPR and helped develop a segment on jobs and economic recovery, part of the business coverage.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil