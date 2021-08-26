© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Outdoor Dining Has Changed Our Streets. Could It Be Here To Stay?

Published August 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
Orange-street-promenade
A "Road Closed" sign in front of the Orange Street Promenade, a section of street blocked off to traffic during the summer in downtown New Haven to facilitate outdoor dining.
/
Carmen Baskauf
"Orange Street Promenade", a section of street blocked off to traffic during the summer in downtown New Haven to facilitate outdoor dining.

Restaurants struggled to afloat during Covid and were able to survive in part because of creative solutions like dining areas in empty parking spaces.

Now, even though vaccination is widespread, residents’ interest in outdoor dining hasn’t slowed down. And our streets feel more lively because of it.

This hour, we take a look at the way our streets have changed during the pandemic. Could some of these innovations be here to stay?

And Covid has been costly in so many ways. The pandemic has led to a sharp rise in pedestrian deaths over the last year.

Do you worry about safety when walking or biking in your neighborhood?

GUESTS:

  • Beth Osborne - Vice President for Transportation and Thriving Communities at Smart Growth America
  • Garrett Eucalitto - Deputy Commissioner of Connecticut State Department of Transportation
  • Gary Anderson - Director of Planning and Economic Development for the town of Manchester, Connecticut
  • Michael Marquetti - Owner of Columbus Park Trattoria in Stamford, Tarantino Restaurant in Westport, and Applausi in Old Greenwich
  • Andres Cordido - Co-owner of Somos Handcrafted Arepas in New Haven

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired July 23, 2021.

Where We Live
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
