Outdoor Dining Has Changed Our Streets. Could It Be Here To Stay?

Restaurants struggled to afloat during Covid and were able to survive in part because of creative solutions like dining areas in empty parking spaces.

Now, even though vaccination is widespread, residents’ interest in outdoor dining hasn’t slowed down. And our streets feel more lively because of it.

This hour, we take a look at the way our streets have changed during the pandemic. Could some of these innovations be here to stay?

And Covid has been costly in so many ways. The pandemic has led to a sharp rise in pedestrian deaths over the last year.

Do you worry about safety when walking or biking in your neighborhood?

GUESTS:



Beth Osborne - Vice President for Transportation and Thriving Communities at Smart Growth America

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired July 23, 2021.