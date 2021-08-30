The Adventures Of Real Life Captain Nemo, Robert Ballard

In 1985, Robert Ballard discovered the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland. But his explorations didn’t stop there!

This hour, Robert Ballard joins us to discuss his new book Into The Deep: A Memoir From The Man Who Found Titanic. We talk about the Titanic and all of Ballard’s amazing adventures including discovering the Bismarck, a German battleship.

We’ll also talk about his recent exploration to try to find Amelia Earhart’s airplane.

What questions do you have for this great explorer?

GUEST:

Robert Ballard - Author of Into The Deep: A Memoir From The Man Who Found the Titanic