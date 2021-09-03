Refugee Resettlement Efforts Underway As Afghans Arrive in Connecticut

The U.S. military mission in Afghanistan ended Aug 31 with 123,000 evacuations, including 6,000 American citizens and tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans. But not everyone got out.

Refugee settlement organizations in Connecticut expect to receive more than 700 Afghan refugees this year. The University of Bridgeport and Goodwin University announced plans to open up dorms to the newly arrived immigrants, and also offer English lessons.

A Congressional aide to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) told WWL that the senator’s office “has worked on over 100 cases for Connecticut residents who have reached out to the office regarding family members who remain in Afghanistan. These cases often involve multiple family members, some of whom served as interpreters for the U.S. government.”

According to Patrick Malone, spokesman for Congressman Jim Himes (D-Connecticut): “We’ve flagged 702 individuals’ situations for the Department of State. This includes American citizens, Legal Permanent Residents, SIVs, P1s, P2s, and otherwise at-risk Afghans -- 270 of those 702 individuals have some Connecticut connection.”

Today on Where We Live, we look into the ongoing efforts to extricate and resettle Afghan refugees in Connecticut, and hear from Afghan-Americans whose families are in danger half a world away.

GUESTS:

