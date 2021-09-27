Could Food Scrap Recycling Be a Solution to Connecticut's Waste Crisis?
Christian Guthier
Chion Wolf
With Connecticut facing a waste crisis, there’s a new incentive for cities and towns interested in more sustainable ways of managing trash. A new $5 million grant program means municipalities can apply to implement food scrap collection or "pay-as-you-throw" programs.
Where We Live hears from DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, and two municipalities applying for food scrap collection programs. What are the options for food waste recycling or composting where you live?
Guests:
- Katie Dykes - Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner
- Kim O'Rourke - Middletown Recycling Coordinator
- Joe DeRisi - Hamden Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator
- Alex Williams - Blue Earth Owner & Operator
- Domingo Medina - Master Composter, Peels and Wheels Founder & Owner