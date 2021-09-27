© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Could Food Scrap Recycling Be a Solution to Connecticut's Waste Crisis?

Published September 27, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT
1 of 2
Christian Guthier flickr.com/photos/wheatfields
2 of 2
Chion Wolf

With Connecticut facing a waste crisis, there’s a new incentive for cities and towns interested in more sustainable ways of managing trash. A new $5 million grant program means municipalities can apply to implement food scrap collection or "pay-as-you-throw" programs.

Where We Live hears from DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, and two municipalities applying for food scrap collection programs. What are the options for food waste recycling or composting where you live?

Guests:

  • Katie Dykes - Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner
  • Kim O'Rourke - Middletown Recycling Coordinator
  • Joe DeRisi - Hamden Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator
  • Alex Williams - Blue Earth Owner & Operator
  • Domingo Medina - Master Composter, Peels and Wheels Founder & Owner

Tags

Where We Liveconservation
Stay Connected
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Katie Pellico
See stories by Katie Pellico