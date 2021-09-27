Could Food Scrap Recycling Be a Solution to Connecticut's Waste Crisis?

With Connecticut facing a waste crisis, there’s a new incentive for cities and towns interested in more sustainable ways of managing trash. A new $5 million grant program means municipalities can apply to implement food scrap collection or "pay-as-you-throw" programs.

Where We Live hears from DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes, and two municipalities applying for food scrap collection programs. What are the options for food waste recycling or composting where you live?

Guests:

