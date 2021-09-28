How We Talk About Missing Persons

Gabby Petito has been laid to rest, a few weeks after attention on the missing 22 year old from Long Island exploded in traditional news outlets and on social media.

She’s just one of many Americans who go missing.

4 out of 10 of them are people of color according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Today, Derrica Wilson, cofounder of the Black & Missing Foundation, joins us to talk about missing persons and how these cases are covered in the media.

Why do some cases capture the attention of the public, and others are completely ignored by the media?

GUESTS:

