How We Talk About Missing Persons
Gabby Petito has been laid to rest, a few weeks after attention on the missing 22 year old from Long Island exploded in traditional news outlets and on social media.
She’s just one of many Americans who go missing.
4 out of 10 of them are people of color according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Today, Derrica Wilson, cofounder of the Black & Missing Foundation, joins us to talk about missing persons and how these cases are covered in the media.
Why do some cases capture the attention of the public, and others are completely ignored by the media?
GUESTS:
- Derrica Wilson - co-founder of the Black And Missing Foundation, a non profit organization working to bring awareness to missing persons of color.
- Meghan Scanlon - CEO of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Susan Omilian - Project Director of Never Going Back to Abuse Project for the Connecticut Alliance for Victims and Their Families