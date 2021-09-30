Reducing Cancer Mortalities In Communities Of Color

The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified health disparities in the U.S., from high blood pressure in under-resourced communities to sharp declines in breast and cervical cancer screenings among Hispanic, American Indian, Black, and Asian Pacific Islander women through the CDC’s National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program.

The deeply-entrenched inequities have continued to persist over the last two decades, with Black and Latino/Hispanic people persistently reporting the highest rates of poor or fair health, a new Yale study shows.

This hour on Where We Live, we look at cancer disparities among communities of color: Incidence and mortality rates, barriers to screening, and access to treatment.

We also discuss how hospitals and nonprofits are reducing the gap, and enabling access to affordable, farm-grown food in high-risk communities below the federal poverty line.

GUESTS



Shelly Hicks - Breast cancer survivor; Charter school advocate; Advocate, Sisters' Journey, a breast cancer support group in New Haven for Black women

Dr. Kristen Zarfos - Senior breast surgeon and Medical Director, Comprehensive Women's Health Center at St. Francis Hospital

Elizabeth Heubeck - Reporter at the Connecticut Health Investigative Team

Xóchitl Garcia - Assistant Program Manager, Farm-based Wellness Youth Program, Gather New Haven

