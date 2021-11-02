© 2021 Connecticut Public

How newsrooms and J-schools are redefining 'objective' coverage

Published November 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT
How can journalists address issues of trust and representation in order to better serve their audiences? Some newsrooms and journalism schools are addressing how the idea of objectivity or neutrality has been misapplied. Hear from Poynter's Director of Training & Diversity Doris Truong and UConn Professor Amanda Crawford. Plus, Southern California Public Radio's Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller and Newmark J-School student Abē Levine spotlight their success with the engagement journalism model.﻿

GUESTS:

  • Doris Truong - Poynter Director of Training and Diversity
  • Kristen Muller - Southern California Public Radio Chief Content Officer
  • Amanda Crawford - UConn Associate Professor of Journalism
  • Abē Levine - Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Student; Connecticut Public Radio Intern
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live. She’s been a public radio journalist for more than 20 years covering everything from education to immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues to veterans' affairs and the military.
