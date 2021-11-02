How newsrooms and J-schools are redefining 'objective' coverage
How can journalists address issues of trust and representation in order to better serve their audiences? Some newsrooms and journalism schools are addressing how the idea of objectivity or neutrality has been misapplied. Hear from Poynter's Director of Training & Diversity Doris Truong and UConn Professor Amanda Crawford. Plus, Southern California Public Radio's Chief Content Officer Kristen Muller and Newmark J-School student Abē Levine spotlight their success with the engagement journalism model.
GUESTS:
- Doris Truong - Poynter Director of Training and Diversity
- Kristen Muller - Southern California Public Radio Chief Content Officer
- Amanda Crawford - UConn Associate Professor of Journalism
- Abē Levine - Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Student; Connecticut Public Radio Intern