Author Phil Klay shines a spotlight on modern warfare

Published November 11, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST
Phil Klay's works of fiction and nonfiction have confronted the sometimes dissonant or disconnected public understanding about how America’s wars are waged — and its veterans. The Fairfield University MFA professor and Marine Corps veteran joins Where We Live to reflect on how some public perceptions have shifted in recent months.

Klay revisits his debut book, Redeployment, and touches on his latest book, Missionaries. How much do we really know about America's military missions overseas?

GUESTS:

  • Phil Klay - Author and Fairfield University MFA Professor of Creative Writing
