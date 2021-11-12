© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Pet Nation: Pandemic Puppies Take On The World

Published November 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST
Dog with puppy eyes
Soggydan Benenovitch/flickr creative commons
/
Dog with puppy eyes

Could that pandemic puppy you adopted last year be welcome at your workplace? More public spaces, such as restaurants, grocery stores and even offices, have become more welcoming to pets.

This hour, we talk about how pets are changing the way we work and play and how they’re making us much healthier!

We hear from Mark Cushing, author of Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy.

Later, we learn how a shortage of veterinarians is impacting the pet economy.

Did you get a pandemic puppy?

GUESTS:

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired October 1, 2021.

Where We Live
