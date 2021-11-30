Childbirth options are changing in rural Connecticut

Three rural Connecticut hospitals have recently suspended labor and delivery services or announced plans to do so, leaving locals with fewer and farther away options. Today on Where We Live, we get the latest on what this means for rural residents. How are labor and delivery services changing in our state?

Plus, the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority begins accepting applications December 1, with paid leave benefits going into effect in 2022. Hear from CEO Andrea Barton Reeves.

GUESTS:

