Should State Capitol statue of John Mason be removed?

Should a statue of Connecticut Colony founder John Mason, who led a massacre of Pequot people in the 1600s, be removed from the State Capitol Building? That’s the question before the State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Committee after weighing public input, with a vote expected Tuesday. This hour, hear the perspectives of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the State Historian. How can we better understand our shared history, and the monuments to it?

Plus, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona weighs in on what rising Covid-19 infection rates means for schools; and school safety, student loan debt, and more.

GUESTS:

