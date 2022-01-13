Pandemic stress is impacting childhood obesity

Numerous reports have said obesity in adults rose in the pandemic.

Childhood obesity has risen starkly too, but for different reasons than you may think.

Today, we explore how stress impacts childhood obesity.

We hear from Julia A. Snethen, co author of an National Institutes of Health study, “When Pandemics Collide: The Impact of COVID-19 on Childhood Obesity.” And later, we’ll learn how to have sensitive conversations about health and weight.

What questions do you have about improving your family’s health?

GUESTS:

