Travel is back and more people than ever are joining #vanlife

Published January 20, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST
van.PNG
Instagram, @isakandmaria
/
Isak and Maria in their van life van

Almost 8,000 flights were cancelled over the holiday season, leaving many to reconsider how and why we travel. Are you dreaming of a vacation but dreading the hassle of learning to travel again with COVID still around?

Today, we talk about the future of travel by planes, trains and automobiles. Elisabeth Goodridge, deputy travel editor at the New York Times joins us with what you need to know.

And later, we hear from Ryan O’Connor, owner of “Live A Little Vans” here in Prospect, Connecticut to talk about #vanlife.

What have your travel experiences been like recently? We want to hear about you

GUESTS:

  • Elisabeth Goodridge - Deputy Travel Editor at the New York Times
  • Ryan O’Connor - Owner of Live A Little Vans in Prospect, Connecticut
  • Isak Kvam - full time van-lifer currently residing in Colorado
  • Maria Thompson - full time van-lifer currently residing in Colorado
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's morning talk show, Where We Live.
