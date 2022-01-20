Travel is back and more people than ever are joining #vanlife

Almost 8,000 flights were cancelled over the holiday season, leaving many to reconsider how and why we travel. Are you dreaming of a vacation but dreading the hassle of learning to travel again with COVID still around?

Today, we talk about the future of travel by planes, trains and automobiles. Elisabeth Goodridge, deputy travel editor at the New York Times joins us with what you need to know.

And later, we hear from Ryan O’Connor, owner of “Live A Little Vans” here in Prospect, Connecticut to talk about #vanlife.

What have your travel experiences been like recently? We want to hear about you

GUESTS:

