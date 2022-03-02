Bracing for inflation, and mitigating the effects

The U.S. inflation rate of 7.5 percent is the highest it’s been in 40 years. And it comes at a time of pandemic and a war in Ukraine.

We’re seeing food prices climb – but what can we do to mitigate the effects?

This hour on Where We Live, we hear from an economist on the what and why of inflation, including policy implications, and from a chartered financial analyst on how we can protect ourselves financially.

We also talk to Foodshare on how individuals can support food insecure members of their community, and learn about an expanding community program called Fridgeport.

GUESTS: