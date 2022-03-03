© 2022 Connecticut Public

New report IDs challenges for young adults transitioning out of child welfare system

Published March 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
1 of 2  — ct voices report.png
Connecticut Voices for Children released a new report, “Rising Out of Recession: How Connecticut Can Support Young Adults Transitioning Out of the Child Welfare System in Challenging Economic Times."
2 of 2  — two photo splitscreen2.png
Yamia Gibson and Whitney Rodriguez are Student Coordinators for SUN Scholars, a non-profit run by former foster and adopted youth.

A new report from Connecticut Voices for Children examines the hurdles facing young adults transitioning out of the child welfare system in our state, including "obstacles in employment, education, and housing." This hour, we hear from the report's co-author and Connecticut Voices Research & Policy Director Dr. Lauren Ruth, as well as Dr. Linda Dixon, Administrator for Transitional Supports and Success at the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Plus, SUN Scholars is a local non-profit led by former foster and adopted youth that's focused on improving education equity. The Center for Children's Advocacy also weighs in on their efforts to prevent homelessness.

GUESTS:

  • Whitney Rodriquez: Student Coordinator, SUN Scholars
  • Yamia Gibson: Student Coordinator, SUN Scholars
  • Dr. Linda Dixon: Administrator for Transitional Supports and Success, Connecticut Department of Children and Families
  • Dr. Lauren Ruth: Research & Policy Director, Connecticut Voices for Children
  • Stacey Violante Cote: Attorney; Director of Operations, Center for Children's Advocacy
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and "pop culture theory."
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
