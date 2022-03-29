Pandemic babies spent their first years of life in lockdown - what does this mean for their development?

Many pandemic babies, infants born shortly before or during the pandemic, haven’t had as much interaction with the outside world.

Today, we talk about how the last two years could impact these children long term, and what pediatricians are seeing.

First, we hear from Sarah Laskow, a Senior Editor at the Atlantic, who gave birth in the early days of the pandemic.

And later, we talk about how the pandemic has impacted family planning.

Did you have a pandemic baby? We want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

