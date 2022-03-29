© 2022 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Pandemic babies spent their first years of life in lockdown - what does this mean for their development?

Published March 29, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT
Many pandemic babies, infants born shortly before or during the pandemic, haven’t had as much interaction with the outside world.

Today, we talk about how the last two years could impact these children long term, and what pediatricians are seeing.

First, we hear from Sarah Laskow, a Senior Editor at the Atlantic, who gave birth in the early days of the pandemic.

And later, we talk about how the pandemic has impacted family planning.

Did you have a pandemic baby? We want to hear from you!

GUESTS:

  • Sarah Laskow - Senior Editor at the Atlantic
  • Dr. Calab Wasser, DO - Primary Care Physician at Connecticut Children’s
  • Dr. Lauren Shuffrey - Associate Research Scientist in the department of psychiatry at Columbia University Medical Center
  • Claudia Geist - Associate Professor of sociology and gender studies at the University of Utah
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, Where We Live. She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
