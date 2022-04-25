Legislative session winds down, with state budget still up in the air

As Connecticut’s short legislative session winds down, the "budget battle" is heating up. We’ll get the latest from CT News Junkie editor-in-chief Christine Stuart, along with House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

Plus, we learn more about the recently-approved SEBAC agreement, promising pay increases for some 46,000 state employees.

What can we expect in the final eight days of session? How has the upcoming election affected policymaking priorities?

GUESTS:



Christine Stuart: Editor-in-Chief, CT News Junkie

Editor-in-Chief, CT News Junkie Jason Rojas: Democratic State Representative; House Majority Leader

Democratic State Representative; House Majority Leader Vincent Candelora: Republican State Representative; House Minority Leader

