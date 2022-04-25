© 2022 Connecticut Public

Legislative session winds down, with state budget still up in the air

Published April 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT
As Connecticut’s short legislative session winds down, the "budget battle" is heating up. We’ll get the latest from CT News Junkie editor-in-chief Christine Stuart, along with House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, and House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

Plus, we learn more about the recently-approved SEBAC agreement, promising pay increases for some 46,000 state employees.

What can we expect in the final eight days of session? How has the upcoming election affected policymaking priorities?

GUESTS:

  • Christine Stuart: Editor-in-Chief, CT News Junkie
  • Jason Rojas: Democratic State Representative; House Majority Leader
  • Vincent Candelora: Republican State Representative; House Minority Leader

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil