© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Meet the teaching cohort modeling culturally-responsive AAPI education in Connecticut

Published May 19, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
teachers wide.png
Connecticut teachers have met monthly throughout the academic year to collaborate on AAPI-centered curriculum.

Asian American and Pacific Islander history will be required in Connecticut public schools by the 2025-26 school year, according to a first-of-its-kind mandate that was backed by grassroots advocacy group Make Us Visible CT.

This hour, we'll hear from one of ten classes participating a community of practice, modeling how this content can be meaningfully taught. UConn Asian and Asian American Studies Institute Activist-in-Residence JHD (Jennifer Heikkila Díaz) is working with Bassick High School in Bridgeport, among other schools in the Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford areas, to collaborate on culturally-responsive curriculum around Thi Bui's moving graphic memoir, The Best We Could Do.

JHD discusses their efforts to "build capacity in the Connecticut school system to develop a robust and inclusive Asian American and Pacific Islander curriculum." We'll also hear from English teacher Ricardo Alvelo and two of his students.

Plus, we hear from Kaitlin Tan Fung, a multimedia artist and art educator who developed art projects and prompts to help students respond to the memoir.

Thi Bui, an educator herself, learned the graphic novel format in the hopes her book could help to solve the "storytelling problem of how to present history in a way that is human and relatable and not oversimplified.” How can educators participate in that process?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil