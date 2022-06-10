Connecticut's kelp industry is growing, with a focus on sustainability

The National Marine Fisheries Service says seaweed farming is the fastest-growing aquaculture in the U.S.

Suzie Flores and her husband Jay Douglass launched Stonington Kelp Co. in 2017, and now run one of the largest commercial kelp farms in Connecticut. Stonington Kelp Co. is also a "regenerative ocean farm."

Kelp helps to absorb carbon and nitrogen from the water as it grows, "resulting in a nutrient-dense super food that helps clean the ocean."

1 of 3 — _DSC4188.jpg Raw sugar kelp (left), and blanched sugar kelp (right). Elizabeth Ellenwood 2 of 3 — _DSC9670.jpg Elizabeth Ellenwood 3 of 3 — _DSC1390.jpg Stonington Kelp Co. owner Suzie Flores harvests sugar kelp. Elizabeth Ellenwood

This hour, we hear from Flores as well as Connecticut Sea Grant's Anoushka Concepcion to discuss the benefits of growing sugar kelp, and sustainable fishing and farming in the Long Island Sound.

Concepcion helped develop a food safety guide for Connecticut seaweed, and is focused on the broader seaweed aquaculture industry.

Plus, the Shipwright’s Daughter is one restaurant using its buying power to push for sustainable fishing and farming. Executive Chef David Standridge will join us.

