Where We Live

Connecting Connecticut to a revitalized riverfront

Published July 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT
Waterbury Phase 1.jpg
Phase I of the Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Waterbury is expected to be open in the fall.
/

Several projects are underway aiming to connect Connecticut residents to revitalized riverfronts.

This hour, we hear from planners on the Naugatuck River Greenway Trail, getting the latest on the effort to connect 11 municipalities from Derby to Torrington along 44 miles of trail.

We'll check in on the next phase of construction planned through the center of Waterbury.

Seymour.jpg
1 of 3  — Seymour.jpg
The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Seymour.
Derby.jpg
2 of 3  — Derby.jpg
The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Derby.
Beacon Falls.jpg
3 of 3  — Beacon Falls.jpg
The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Beacon Falls.

But first, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim discusses the new 200-acre plan for the "Return to the Riverbend."

You can download the master plan here.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Florsheim: Mayor, City of Middletown
  • Aubrey Lamonica: Co-owner, Eli Cannon's Tap Room
  • Aaron Budris: Senior Regional Planner, Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments
  • Jack Walsh: Co-Chair, Naugatuck River Greenway Steering Committee
  • Kenneth Curran: Chair, Waterbury Greenway Advisory Committee

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live. She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH. She enjoys Victorian novels and walks with her dog Sonny.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show, 'Where We Live.' She’s a longtime public radio reporter covering several beats including immigration, juvenile justice and child welfare issues, education, veterans affairs and the military.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil