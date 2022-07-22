Connecting Connecticut to a revitalized riverfront

Several projects are underway aiming to connect Connecticut residents to revitalized riverfronts.

This hour, we hear from planners on the Naugatuck River Greenway Trail, getting the latest on the effort to connect 11 municipalities from Derby to Torrington along 44 miles of trail.

We'll check in on the next phase of construction planned through the center of Waterbury.

1 of 3 — Seymour.jpg The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Seymour. 2 of 3 — Derby.jpg The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Derby. 3 of 3 — Beacon Falls.jpg The Naugatuck River Greenway Trail in Beacon Falls.

But first, Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim discusses the new 200-acre plan for the "Return to the Riverbend."

You can download the master plan here.

GUESTS:



Ben Florsheim: Mayor, City of Middletown

Mayor, City of Middletown Aubrey Lamonica: Co-owner, Eli Cannon's Tap Room

Co-owner, Eli Cannon's Tap Room Aaron Budris: Senior Regional Planner, Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments

Senior Regional Planner, Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments Jack Walsh: Co-Chair, Naugatuck River Greenway Steering Committee

Co-Chair, Naugatuck River Greenway Steering Committee Kenneth Curran: Chair, Waterbury Greenway Advisory Committee